Merit, not reward, determined Cabinet appointments, says Zuraida

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah with Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin and Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin sign their appointment letters at Istana Melawati March 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Former PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin said all ministerial positions given to former party members in the current Perikatan Nasional (PN) government were done based on ability.

She said the fact their numbers are small makes it look as though they are being rewarded for their loyalty after Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin formed a new government with support from PAS and Umno MPs.

Out of the 10 PKR members who quit the party and allied with its former deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, nine were given ministerial roles.

“It’s not about rewards... There are many (MPs) in the coalition, but of those formerly with PKR, there are only 10 MPs.

"With such a small number, it's easy to fill (the positions)," she was quoted as saying in Malaysiakini.

Out of the 10 former PKR members, only Rashid Hasnon is not a minister as he is the Dewan Rakyat speaker.

Under PN, Zuraida retained her role as the housing and local government minister, while Azmin is now the international trade and industry minister.