No place in PKR for leaders who turn back on Pakatan principles, says Anwar

Anwar said everyone in the Pakatan coalition should move as a team to counter the lies of its former allies — who are now in the Perikatan Nasional government. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said leaders who did not want to close ranks and fight for Pakatan Harapan (PH) principles should leave the party immediately.

In his speech to attendees of the Pertahan Mandat Rakyat 2020 (Uphold People’s Mandate) event last night, Anwar said everyone in the coalition should move as a team to counter the lies of its former allies — who are now in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“Whatever happens, this team will continue to stay together and build strength. We don’t need to panic, but we have to recover our spirits.

“We must be strong and move as one force and explain to the people to counter the traitors’ lies. Don’t give up and sacrifice our principles.

“Let’s not allow this episode of democratic betrayal happen again. If there is another leader like this, please leave,” he posted on his Facebook today along with several photographs of the packed hall of the closed-door event.

Yesterday, several attendees of the event told Malay Mail that PH sought to rally all its MPs, assemblymen and leaders during a closed-door event last night in an attempt to prevent more from defecting to PN.

PH lost power when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as the prime minister on February 24.

On the same day, 11 MPs from PKR who are aligned with former deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali resigned from the party and the PH coalition to form a new independent bloc in Parliament before subsequently joined Bersatu.

PKR — formerly the biggest party in Dewan Rakyat with 50 seats — now only has 39 MPs, while DAP has 42 and another ally Amanah 11.

Former ally Bersatu is currently in the midst of its own civil war with the factions of Dr Mahathir and current prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin trying to consolidate their power in the party — which is also holding its first party election.



