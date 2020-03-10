Asean Chamber, Cooperative Commission laud new Cabinet line-up

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during the announcement of the new Cabinet ministers at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya, March 9, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The Asean Chamber of Commerce has given the “thumbs up” to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on his Cabinet line-up.

It believes the Prime Minister’s team of ministers is capable of drawing up proper strategies to strengthen the country’s economy and resolve issues faced by the people.

Chamber president Datuk Moehamad Izat Emir particularly lauded Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s appointments.

The trio, he pointed out, possess extensive knowledge and experience in economics.

“We welcome the new leadership line-up, which will surely strengthen ties and cooperation with non-governmental organisations in finding strategies to achieve progress for the country,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia (SKM) welcomed the appointment of Santubong member of parliament Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar as Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives.

“His background, expertise in various fields and past cabinet experience make him the best candidate for appointment as minister responsible in overseeing the cooperative movement,” its executive chairman Datuk Nordin Salleh said in a statement.

He said SKM remains committed to helping the new government strengthen the cooperative movement and is confident that the latter, with a new spirit, could play a key role in driving the country’s economic growth. — Bernama