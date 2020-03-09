18 new Covid-19 cases today, national tally now at 117

Tourists are seen wearing masks to protect themselves against the new coronavirus in Kuala Lumpur January 26, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, March 9 — The Health Ministry (MOH) confirmed 18 new Covid-19 cases as of noon today, bringing the national total to 117 cases.

MOH director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that all of the patients have been identified and isolated for immediate treatment.

“The close contacts of these cases are also being identified for investigations and sample swapping.

“The MOH would like to inform about a case (No. 101) which was detected among the Patient Under Investigation (PUI), involved a man who had just returned from Iran. This case, together with his business partner, had gone to Iran between February 20 and February 27, 2020.

“The person was detected to show symptoms on March 5, 2020 and was tested positive for Covid-19 on March 8, 2020. Latest, the case has been treated and admitted into the isolation ward at the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Negri Sembilan,” he said.

MORE TO COME