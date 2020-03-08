Zuraida claims new Cabinet to be announced Tuesday, hopes for 30pc women representation

Zuraida Kamaruddin leaving Sheraton Hotel, February 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The Perikatan Nasional (PN) Cabinet line-up is expected to be announced this coming Tuesday, Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin said today.

Zuraida, who was among 11 MPs who left PKR to form a new independent bloc aligned to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, also expressed hope that 30 per cent of the Cabinet comprised women so future government policies were women-friendly.

“At the moment there are only nine women MP in PN. So it is difficult to reach the 30 per cent quota.

“It takes a woman to understand the needs of a woman. However, the 30 per cent quota can be achieved through the appointment of senators,” she was quoted saying by Malay-daily Sinar Harian.

The previous Pakatan Harapan administration had the most female representation in history, with over 20 ministers and deputy ministers.

Zuraida said she was confident that women MPs in the country can stand equally with their male counterparts in the new Cabinet line-up.

Muhyiddin has yet to announce his Cabinet line-up after being sworn in on March 1 as the eighth prime minister by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong following a week of political uncertainty.