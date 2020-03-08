Transparency International Malaysia stands ready to engage with any govt that genuinely supports transparency

Transparency International (TI) Malaysia president Dr Muhammad Mohan (right) said TI-M will be closely observing all developments under the new government and continue to be vocal in highlighting any issue of concern in the areas of transparency and integrity.. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) stands ready to engage with any government, politician, organisation and individual who genuinely supports transparency, good governance, justice and the fight against corruption.

Its president Dr Muhammad Mohan said TI-M will be closely observing all developments under the new government and continue to be vocal in highlighting any issue of concern in the areas of transparency and integrity.

“Whilst circumstances of political instability and leadership tussles may have favoured a particular group or faction, Malaysians have been clear on what they want — justice, no impunity, and zero tolerance for corruption.

“If the new government fails to respect these demands, the rakyat will punish them at the upcoming polls,” he said in a statement issued today.

He added TI-M hoped Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin would not bring back anyone with a reputation for corrupt practices or ongoing court cases into Cabinet or positions of power. — Bernama