Takiyuddin: PAS doesn’t back EC leadership quit calls

EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun speaks to reporters in Putrajaya January 22, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun and other commissioners don’t have to resign simply because there’s been a changing of the guard in Putrajaya, PAS said today.

In a statement, the Islamist party’s secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the Federal Constitution does not require the EC chief and commissioners to quit for this reason alone.

“PAS is of the opinion that there’s no need for the chairman and current members of the Election Commission to resign following the recent change of federal government from Pakatan Harapan (PH) to Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“It is clear from the Federal Constitution that there is no provision that says they must do so, as long as they still have the public’s trust,” Takiyuddin said.

Former EC deputy chief Datuk Wan Ahmad Wan Omar has been among the more prominent voices calling for the EC chief and other commissioners to vacate their posts.

He had said such a move would ensure the impartiality of the EC since they were pro-Pakatan Harapan (PH) activists previously.

Takiyuddin, however, appeared to dismiss this notion in his statement, saying that the EC, under Azhar, had “carried out its role in conducting elections, especially by-elections, efficiently, professionally and impartially”.

Azhar was appointed by the PH government after it won the 14th general election in 2018.

PAS is a component party of the ruling PN coalition.