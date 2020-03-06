Six new faces in Johor exco line-up

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (front row, centre) pose for a photo with the new Johor State Executive Council members in Johor Baru March 6, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BAHRU, March 6 — Six new faces are featured in the new state executive council (exco) line up of the Gabungan Baharu Johor state government.

The new faces comprise four assemblymen from Umno, one from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and an Independent assemblyman.

The Umno four are Datuk Samsolbari Jemali (Agriculture, Agro-based Industries and Rural Development chairman); Ayub Jamil (Housing and Local Government); Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (Tourism, Youth and Sports) and Zaiton Ismail (Women, Family and Community Development).

The new face from Bersatu is Mohd Izhar Ahmad, who has been appointed State Investment, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources chairman, while Independent assemblyman Chong Fat Full is now State Councillor for the Unity, Commerce and Consumerism portfolio.

Meanwhile, Samsolbari, when met by reporters said his new job would be challenging and comes with responsibilities that he will try his best to fulfill.

The experience harnessed during his time as Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board chairman would come in handy with the new position, Samsolbari said.

“With the support of the government officers and grassroots leaders, Insya-Allah we will be able to move forward,” the Semarang assemblyman said.

Onn Hafiz, who is Layang-Layang assemblyman, said the Visit Johor 2020 and Malaysia Games (Sukma) campaigns will be among his main focus as State Tourism, Youth and Sports chairman.

“These two campaigns will be priorities as this involves Johor pride. At the same time I will seek the Mentri Besar’s advice on what we can do to make them a success. The effects of Covid-19 on tourism will also be looked into seriously,” Onn Hafiz, who is also the great-grandson of Umno founder Datuk Onn Jaafar, said.

As for Mohd Izhar, he said will double up efforts to boost investments in Johor, which is seen as more crucial now in the wake of the Covid-19 situation.

“We will make effective changes, ones that are suitable and relevant for Johor. We have to understand with the current economic situation due to the virus (Covid-19), businesses are affected, so I have to make sure they (businesses and investors) remain competitive,” the Larkin assembyman said.

Meanwhile, Chong said he is one who always relishes a challenge, and promised to execute his duties well.

The other four state councillors who took their oath of office today were R. Vidyananthan (Health and Environment); Mazlan Bujang (Education, Information, Heritage and Culture); Mohd Solihan Badri (Works, Transportation and Infrastructure) and Tosrin Jarvanthi (Islamic Religious Affairs). — Bernama