Make your stand, CM tells Penang Bersatu reps

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow says the two Bersatu assemblymen have to make their position clear on where they stand. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 5 ― The two Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia assemblymen in Penang will have to make public their stand in the state, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

He said the Pakatan Harapan state government is not taking any immediate action yet for now.

“The two Bersatu assemblymen have to make their position clear on where they stand,” he said in a press conference after attending the closing ceremony of an international women’s day event here.

He said the state administration will take action if the political situation with Bersatu are clear.

“Sooner or later, we may have to take action but for now, we will wait a little longer,” he said.

The action the state could take was to ask the two assemblymen to vacate their seats and call for by-elections due to the state’s anti-hopping law, he said.

Chow noted that in some states the Bersatu assemblymen were with the federal government while some were not.

The two Bersatu assemblymen in Penang are Bertam assemblyman Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq and Teluk Bahang assemblyman Zolkifly Md Lazim.

Last week, both Khaliq and Zolkifly met with Chow to voice their continued support for the Pakatan state administration.

At that time, Chow had said the situation in the state administration remained as status quo until the situation at national level was resolved.