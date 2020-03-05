MACC chief confirms probe underway over Ku Nan’s RM900m asset declaration

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya speaks to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur High Court March 5, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has commenced investigations against Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor following an asset declaration made by the Umno leader in the High Court yesterday.

MACC Chief Commissioner Latheefa Koya today confirmed a probe is underway against the former Federal Territories minister known as Ku Nan, who had revealed that he declared over RM900 million in assets throughout his political career when he served in the administrations of three prime ministers.

“I can tell you that I have given directions to my office to investigate Ku Nan following revelations of his assets,” she told reporters briefly here at the High Court.

She also said the investigations were not centred on the revelation of Tengku Adnan's assets, but rather how he had obtained them, adding that the MACC viewed the matter seriously.

She was earlier present in court for Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s RM42 million SRC International Sdn Bhd corruption trial after being subpoenaed as a defence witness.

No further details of the probe were disclosed.

Yesterday, Tengku Adnan lashed out in the High Court after the judge refused his application to keep details of his asset declarations when he had been in the federal government from public scrutiny.

The High Court ruled that the details of Tengku Adnan’s assets while he was in Cabinet must not be heard privately before just the judge and lawyers, as the trial has to be done transparently for it to be seen as conducted fairly.

He first declared over RM938 million when he became a deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in 2001, and then declared over RM711 million to Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi as tourism, arts and culture minister in 2006.

Tengku Adnan subsequently declared over RM691 million and RM782 million in assets in 2013 and 2016 respectively to Najib while holding the Federal Territories portfolio.