Bersatu Youth rep accuses DAP of causing Pakatan’s collapse

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth wing executive committee member Mohd Fahim Mohd Farid blamed certain senior DAP leaders that led to his party’s exit from the Pakatan Harapan coalition. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, March 4 — Following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal administration, a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth wing executive committee member has blamed certain senior DAP leaders that led to his party’s exit.

Mohd Fahim Mohd Farid claimed DAP’s “arrogant” attitude and political style have been the cause of the crisis leading to the fall of the PH.

“This is what drove Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s anger to the point of outrage when he brought out Bersatu from PH,” he said in a statement here, referring to his party president.

Mohd Fahim claimed that “90 per cent of the errors or mistakes” that led to the fall of the PH government were due to the former ruling coalition, which had then included his own party.

He also claimed that DAP’s top leaders do not understand the Malay psyche, and is only concerned with facilitating Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s transition into prime minister.

However, he gave credit to young DAP leaders, whom he said are professional and vocal political characters with leadership.

“However, the ability and tenacity of DAP’s young leaders is undermined by the old-fashioned, arrogant and racist DAP leaders,” said Mohd Fahim.