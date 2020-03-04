Anwar confirms was offered PM post by Umno

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has today confirmed that Umno had offered him the prime minister post if he joined the party to form the federal government just before last week’s political crisis. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has today confirmed that Umno had offered him the prime minister post if he joined the party to form the federal government just before last week’s political crisis.

Anwar simply wrote “Yes” on Twitter, attaching a report quoting PKR’s Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad revealing the offer, but did not elaborated further.

Yesterday, Nik Nazmi had shared in an Instagram post that Anwar could have been appointed as prime minister if he had abandoned his Pakatan Harapan (PH) allies, and embrace Umno leaders who are facing numerous corruption and criminal charges.

“However, he refused to betray the mandate of the people simply for the sake of obtaining the premiership,” Nik Nazmi wrote.

Nik Nazmi said that matter was disclosed to him by Anwar himself.

PH had named Anwar as its prime minister candidate following the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

However, the pact threw its support behind Dr Mahathir after Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin received support from his party, Barisan Nasional and PAS to form the next government.

The move failed to convince the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, which led to Muhyiddin being sworn in as prime minister on Sunday.