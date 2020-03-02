Cops to summon organisers of assembly in front of Sogo

Protesters gather in front of the Sogo shopping complex during the Save Malaysia Demonstration on March 1, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Police will call the organisers of the illegal assembly held in front of the Sogo shopping centre in Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here yesterday.

Dang Wangi Police chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah said the organisers were believed to have violated the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 as they did not submit any notification to the police about the event.

“Police have identified the organisers and will call them to give their statements soon,” he told reporters when met at Dataran Merdeka.

The illegal assembly, which began at 6 pm and lasted about two hours, was mounted by 40 individuals in protest of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the country’s 8th Prime Minister. — Bernama