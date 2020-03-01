Sabah's Bersatu congratulates Muhyiddin, hopes state development gets priority

Sabah Bersatu chairman Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 1 — Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) welcomed the appointment of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the new prime minister.

In congratulating Muhyiddin, its chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor said the appointment brings an end to the country's political turmoil that had prevailed since last week.

“It is now time to focus on national development and multi-racial unity,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today appointed Muhyiddin as the eigth Prime Minister.

Hajiji hoped that Muhyiddin would be able to bring more development to the state while at the same time focus on the rights of state as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“It is our hope that he (Muhyiddin) will give priority to the development of the state and the people of Sabah who are still left behind. We know he is an experienced leader and is aware of Sabah’s needs,” he added. — Bernama