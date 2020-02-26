In first public remarks as interim PM, Dr M apologises to country for political mess

Interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad chairs a meeting with Finance Ministry officials on the Covid-19 economic stimulus package in Putrajaya February 26, 2020. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad apologised to Malaysia this afternoon in his first public address since the Pakatan Harapan government collapsed.

Touching on his sudden resignation as the seventh prime minister, he declined to provide the exact reason, but said it sufficed to let the public know that he was put in a decision that made it impossible to decide.

He also said he was accused of plotting to hold on to the position of prime minster due to being power hungry.

“So, I resigned as I did not see power and position as being the ‘be all and end all’ of my mission.

“To me, power and position are a ‘means to an end’ or an instrument to achieve an objective, and our objective is certainly the welfare of the country,” he said.

MORE TO COME