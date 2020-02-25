Riduan Rahmat appointed Dewan Rakyat secretary

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Riduan Rahmat has been appointed the secretary of the Dewan Rakyat effective February 22.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, in a statement said, Riduan succeeded Datuk Roosme Hamzah, whose one-year contract ended after she went on a mandatory retirement on February 22, last year.

Riduan, 55, holds a Bachelor of Administration and Business (Human Resource Management) degree from Universiti Teknologi Mara and a Master of Social Science (Political Science) from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysa.

He joined the civil service as an administrative officer at the Parliament of Malaysia on Jan 31, 1989 and has served as Dewan Negara secretary since September 8, 2014.

He has also served as Human Resources and Management Services Division secretary as well as Special Task Force Division secretary of the Parliament of Malaysia.

Mohamad Ariff also thanked Roosme for her contributions and dedication during her tenure as the 12th secretary of the Dewan Rakyat since December 26, 2007. — Bernama