Kit Siang: Will Opposition behind backdoor govt now declare support for Pakatan’s GE14 manifesto?

Lim Kit Siang arrives for a meeting at DAP's headquarters February 24, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang today questioned if the 42 Barisan Nasional (BN) and 18 PAS MPs will now openly declare their support for Pakatan Harapan’s 14th general election (GE14) manifesto.

Lim said in introducing the PH’s GE14 manifesto, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had said that the book contains promises to the people of Malaysia that it will rebuild the nation and fulfill the hopes of the people.

“Malaysians will observe another Malaysian infamy, ignominy and iniquity, where the historic decision of May 9, 2018 to Save Malaysia from the fate of a failed, rogue and kleptocratic state will be hijacked and perverted by a back-door government, using the name of Pakatan Harapan to kill Pakatan Harapan.

“Are Malaysians now suddenly to believe, for instance, that the 42 Barisan Nasional MPs (39 Umno, 2 MCA and 1 MIC) and 18 PAS MPs now support PH’s GE14 manifesto and the arrest and trial of Datuk Seri Najib Razak and former top BN leaders? If so, will they make such a declaration?

“Will they now also declare support for the Malaysian Citizens’ Declaration of 4th March 2016 which declared for, among others, a repeal of all the recent laws and agreements that violate the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Federal Constitution and undermine policy choices and a restoration of the integrity of the institutions that have been undermined, such as the police, the MACC, Bank Negara and the PAC?” he asked in statement today.

Lim said the toppling of the PH government and the hijacking and perversion of PH’s agenda for a New Malaysia is the work of traitors, an unforgivable betrayal of the trust and mandate of voters

“I am shocked by those involved in the hijacking and perversion of the Malaysian people’s mandate of May 9, 2018,” he said.

Yesterday DAP’s Lim Guan Eng said his party will nominate Dr Mahathir to return as the prime minister when the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meets tonight.

The DAP secretary-general asserted to a press conference at his party’s headquarters yesterday that Dr Mahathir resigned as both the PM and Bersatu chairman to protest the attempt to form a new government with Opposition parties.