In Azmin’s camp, Baru Bian says vindicated after Dr M detractors’ U-turn

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Selangau MP Baru Bian today claimed to have been exonerated by the sudden retraction from those in favour of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation previously.

In a statement today, Baru reiterated his full support of Dr Mahathir as prime minister until the end of the 14th Parliament.

“Those who have been observing us would know that our team’s stand has been very consistent during the past 21 months and shall remain so, that YAB Tun continues as PM until GE15.

“I am happy to note that those who had been calling for YAB Tun’s resignation have done a U-turn and are now in tune with our call. This vindication proves our stand has been correct all along,” said Baru.

Baru is one of 10 MPs supporting former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali against its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

After Azmin and Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin were sacked from the party, Baru and eight others left PKR to form an independent bloc in Parliament.

He apologised to his supporters for his silence during the political turmoil, saying that he had a prior engagement over the past two days in Bario.

The lawmaker then requested his supporters to remain patient until the situation has been resolved adding that he and his Sarawakian colleagues such as Willie Mongin and Ali Biju will continue working in the interest of Sarawak and Malaysia.