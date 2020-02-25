GPS must ask for best deal for Sarawak before supporting any coalition to form federal govt, says Aspirasi president

Aspirasi president Lina Soo says GPS must ask for Petroleum Development Act and Territorial Sea Act to be excluded from Sarawak and to get back all the economic rights over our oil and gas and our international waters. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Feb 25 ― Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo today urged Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to ask for the best deal for the state before agreeing to support either Pakatan Harapan (PH) or Umno-Barisan Nasional in forming the new federal government.

“GPS must ask for Petroleum Development Act and Territorial Sea Act to be excluded from Sarawak and to get back all the economic rights over our oil and gas and our international waters,” she said when asked to comment amid speculation that GPS has been approached by PH or Umno-BN in forming the federal government.

She said GPS must also ask for a referendum for Sarawak to ascertain if the people wish to continue the federalism relationship or to be politically free.

Separately, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) said GPS with 18 Members of Parliament is the kingmaker to whichever group wants to form the federal government.

“If GPS has any sincerity at all in fighting for Sarawak’s rights, it would not support any coalition until there is a formal pledge in writing that all rights under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) be restored,” the PSB spokesman stressed.

He said these included the rights over oil and gas, the original proportion of parliamentarians that Sarawak and Sabah had under MA63 and the abolition of the Territorial Sea Act.

“Anything less would be a betrayal of the people of Sarawak,” the spokesman said.