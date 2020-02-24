PKR comms chief calls for calm amid speculation of govt change

PKR communication director Fahmi Fadzil speaks during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya July 28, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — PKR communications chief Fahmi Fadzil called on party members and Malaysians in general to stay calm amid speculation of a backdoor government being formed.

In his Facebook post today, the Lembah Pantai MP also asked the public not to spread any rumours and unverified information on the matter.

“There are a lot of news, rumours and speculation regarding the Pakatan Harapan administration that is going around or is being spread.

“On behalf of PKR leadership, I urge all Malaysians especially party members to remain calm and be patient while following the law and not to spread unverified information,” said Fahmi.

All across Sunday, the political parties of Bersatu, Umno, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Parti Warisan Sabah, and the PKR faction aligned with Datuk Seri Azmin Ali gathered for meetings that each tried to play down as “normal” despite their patently atypical nature.

Despite the open speculation that the PH government was about to collapse and be replaced by the new alliance of ruling and Opposition parties, no government leader or representative has come out to deny this and calm the nation.

Instead, the personalities involved have chosen to play coy about the true reason for their gatherings and attempted to pass off their meeting with fierce opponents as casual encounters.

While Anwar described the betrayal as complete last night, it is still unclear if the parties in the alleged plot have the numbers to replace Pakatan Harapan.

The coalition and its partner Warisan squeaked into power in 2018 with 121 seats, but has steadily added to this by recruiting lawmakers from Opposition parties, primarily Umno, to bring its representation in Parliament to 139.

However, most joined Bersatu and the departure of its 26 MPs and and Warisan’s nine is certain to undo the government as this would leave PKR, DAP and Amanah with just 104 seats, short of the 112 needed to continue with a simple majority.

This is also before accounting for PKR MPs from Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s so-called cartel who are expected to join the new coalition.

The allegiances of Warisan and GPS are still undeclared, although leaders of both attended a peculiar meeting in the capital here at the same as a hurriedly convened Umno supreme council meeting.

Without their support, the purported coalition government will be stillborn.