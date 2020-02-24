MB to have audience with Selangor Sultan today

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a meeting in Shah Alam January 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Feb 24 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari is expected to have an audience with the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today, according to his political secretary.

However, Borhan Aman Shah declined to comment on issues to be discussed during the audience.

“Mentri Besar (Amirudin) will have an audience with His Royal Highness,” he said briefly when contacted by Bernama here today.

Asked on Amirudin’s whereabouts, Borhan replied: “I don’t know”.

On the latest political development in the state, Borhan said the state government’s administration was still under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) despite talks of a possible realignment at the federal level.

He said the state government has a clear stance that it did not want to get involved in the ‘turmoil’.

Borhan also disclosed that this morning, a meeting was held between Amirudin who is Selangor PKR chairman, Selangor DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo and Selangor Amanah chairman Izham Hashim.

“ and all of them (Selangor PKR, DAP and Amanah) have agreed to remain in the PH coalition,” he said.

Meanwhile, a source from Istana Selangor when contacted said the audience was not in Sultan Sharafuddin’s schedule for today.

Selangor has a composition of 56 state seats with PKR holding 21 seats, DAP (16), Amanah (8), Bersatu (5), Barisan Nasional (5) and PAS (1). — Bernama