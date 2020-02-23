At Anwar’s home, chants of ‘Reformasi! Hidup Anwar!’ ring out as Selangor MP decries traitors

Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani speaks to media as he leaves Anwar Ibrahim’s house in Segambut February 23, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s supporters shouted “Reformasi” and “Hidup Anwar” from within his home in Segambut tonight, even as his political rivals gathered together with some Pakatan Harapan politicians at the Sheraton Petaling Jaya hotel.

With at least 30 media personnel waited outside the gates of his Segambut residence, repeated chants of “Reformasi” were heard at around 9.35pm, followed by refrains of “Hidup Anwar”.

Chants of “Reformasi” were also heard at 9.42pm from within the compound, a call popularised and synonymous with the movement that eventually led to PKR’s birth after Anwar was sacked from the government in 1998.

PKR’s Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid came out with other supporters shortly before 10.50pm, chanting “Reformasi” thrice and told them “We will fight on”.

When approached by the media, Abdullah Sani declared that Malaysians were being betrayed by unnamed traitors.

“This is the actual traitor that betrayed the trust of the public (rakyat) that had given their support to Pakatan Harapan. They have entered through the backdoor. Damn them,” he said just outside the gates of Anwar’s house.

“Surely traitors will be punished by the rakyat (public) that gave us the mandate,” he added.

When asked if PKR has backup plans, Abdullah Sani said “Don’t worry we are already on standby, and we are prepared — everything.”

Asked if PKR would be ready in the event of a snap election, he said the party was “always ready”.

When asked how many within PKR were “traitors”, he merely described them as “two or three mosquitoes” that would be swatted later on.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also Anwar’s wife, is in the residence now.

Dr Wan Azizah had been the president of PKR since it was founded until Anwar took on the post uncontested in party polls in 2018.

Anwar’s political secretary Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak said Anwar left his residence around 10.30pm for what is believed to be a closed-door meeting with PH party heads.

MORE TO COME