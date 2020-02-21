DPM announces second mission to fly Malaysians home from Wuhan

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said that the Foreign Ministry and Nadma are planning to bring home about 75 Malaysian citizens and their spouses and children from Wuhan via AirAsia. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 21 — The government will mobilise a second Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission to bring back Malaysians in Wuhan following the Covid-19 outbreak there, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said that the Foreign Ministry and National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) are planning to bring home about 75 Malaysian citizens and their spouses and children from Wuhan via AirAsia.

“The flight date is scheduled for Feb 25,” she said to the media after chairing Nadma’s high-level committee special meeting on the Covid-19 cluster at the Prime Minister’s Department here, today..

Dr Wan Azizah said just like the first mission, upon arriving at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, all passengers and crew would undergo health screening at the Air Disaster Unit (ADU), before being sent to the Higher Education Leadership Academy (AKEPT) (in Bandar Enstek) for a 14-day monitoring process.

Dr Wan Azizah said logistics problem is one of the challenges expected to be faced by the mission.

“I was told that the Wuhan airport is quite far from the residential areas. If they do not have transportation, that could be a big problem,” she said.

The first mission saw 107 Malaysians flown home from Wuhan via a special aircraft. — Bernama