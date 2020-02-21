919 nabbed for drink-driving last year

Kamarudin said heavier penalties on drunk-drivers are expected to be tabled in Parliament in June or July this year. — Reuters pic

MELAKA, Feb 21 ― A total of 919 individuals were arrested for drunk-driving last year, an increase of 57 people from 862 in 2018.

As such, Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar said the government would continue with efforts to amend existing laws on drunk-driving offences to reduce road crashes involving drunk-drivers.

He said the amendments, which included imposing heavier penalties on drunk-drivers, were expected to be tabled in Parliament in June or July this year.

“The law relating to offences for driving under the influence of alcohol has been tightened in several countries and we plan to follow international standards,” he told reporters after opening the Melaka JPJ Childcare Centre (Taska), here yesterday.

RTD deputy director-general (Planning and Operations) Zamakhshari Hanipah and Melaka RTD director Muhammad Firdaus Shariff were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, Kamarudin noted that 795 advocacy notices had been issued to drivers of private vehicles for carrying children without the Child Restraint System (CRS) or child car seats, since last Jan 1.

On Oct 23, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail announced the compulsory CRS to be used in private cars starting Jan 1.

In compliance with the United Nations (UN) Regulation No. 44 and Regulation No. 129, children below the height of 135cm should use the CRS.

The move follows alarming road crash statistics when 1,559 deaths were recorded involving children under the age of 10 from 2007 to 2017. ― Bernama