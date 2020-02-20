Health Ministry says only five Covid-19 patients still in Malaysian hospitals

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad says Malaysia has only five people in its hospitals who are being treated for the Covid-19 out of a total of 22 cases.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 ― Malaysia has only five people in its hospitals who are being treated for the Covid-19 out of a total of 22 cases, the Health Ministry announced today.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said two patients classified as case number 20, a 27-year-old male, and case number 21, a 32-year-old female, both Chinese nationals and who were both confirmed infected with the coronavirus on February 14, were the latest to be discharged today.

“The total cumulative confirmed Covid-19 cases in Malaysia remains at 22 cases, with five cases still receiving treatment in hospitals,” Dzulkefly said in a statement.

He added that the five who are still warded are in a stable condition.

Three are being treated in Kuala Lumpur Hospital; one in Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Kedah; and one in Sungai Buloh Hospital, Selangor.

All in, 17 patients have fully recovered and have been discharged.

Dzulkefly said no new Covid-19 cases have been reported to the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre today.

The first case to recover from Covid-19 in Malaysia was Case Six involving a four-year-old girl from Guangdong, China who was discharged from Langkawi’s Sultanah Maliha Hospital on February 4.

The other cases that were discharged were: Case Four (February 8), Case 10 (February 9), Case One (February 14), Case Two (February 14), Case Three (February 14), Case Five (February 14), Case 15 (February 15), Case Nine (February 17), Case 11 (February 18), Case 12 (February 18), Case Seven (February 18), Case Eight (February 18), Case 17 (February 19) and Case 18 (February 19).