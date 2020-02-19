World Halal Conference 2020 rescheduled, to be held Sept 1-2

Passengers wear masks at a bus station in Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Halal Development Corporation’s (HDC) 12th World Halal Conference (WHC) 2020, which was initially scheduled to be held on April 1-2, has now been postponed to September 1-2.

Chief executive officer Hairol Ariffein Sahari said the move was taken after careful consideration and consultation with its stakeholders, including the relevant ministries and agencies regarding the Covid-19 situation.

“The health and safety of WHC participants are our highest priority, and in line with the recommended safety measures, we are taking extra precautions and will host WHC 2020 in September instead,” he said in a statement today.

Several key Malaysian ministers, foreign government officials as well as local and international corporate leaders are expected to attend the event, which is anticipated to attract more than 1000 delegates from all over the world.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said Hairol.

HDC said that while the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia is under control, travel restrictions issued by some countries have given rise to a lot of uncertainties and travel disruptions.

It added that it will continue to provide updates to its invitees and participants through direct communications and on its website. — Bernama