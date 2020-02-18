Health minister: WHO praises Malaysia’s preparedness, ability to deal with Covid-19

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad briefing members of the media about the latest Covid-19 situation at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya February 18, 2020. With him is Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye (right). — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 18 — The World Health Organisation (WHO) has, once again, commended Malaysia’s preparedness and ability to address Covid-19 infection.

WHO also held Malaysia in high regard in terms of public health, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad after holding a teleconference with WHO’s director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus today.

Dzulkefly said during the 20-minute teleconference, WHO also suggested that Malaysia continues to strengthen influenza surveillance by conducting Covid-19 tests among patients with a severe acute respiratory infection (SARI).

“We also informed WHO that the Ministry of Health (MOH) has already extended respiratory tract infections surveillance to include the Covid-19 testing,” he said in a daily media briefing on the Covid-19 here today.

Dzulkefly said MOH also reiterated its commitment to continue to work closely with WHO and other related agencies.

Previously, WHO representative to Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam and Singapore Dr Lo Ying-Ru was reported as saying that Malaysia had been excellent in its case investigation and was also transparent in sharing the latest developments not only with WHO but also with the public. — Bernama