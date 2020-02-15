Raymond’s sacking is Cabinet’s decision, says Sabah deputy minister

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew today clarified that the sacking of the State PKR Youth chief Raymond Ahuar as her political secretary was a decision by the cabinet. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 15 — Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew today clarified that the sacking of the State PKR Youth chief Raymond Ahuar as her political secretary was a decision by the cabinet.

Liew, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, said the decision was made at a cabinet meeting and not by the Chief Minister or that of any individuals.

“This is something that I want clarified. The decision is by the Cabinet after a meeting and, of course there are reasons (for Raymond being sacked),” she told reporters after attending a two-day “Ke Tamu” programme at Laman Seni here today.

Last Thursday, the media reported that Raymond, had been sacked as the political secretary to the Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister and that it was proposed by the Chief Minister

On Raymond’s position in PKR, Liew said the party held a meeting today, but the matter was not discussed.

She said the meeting focused on enhancing the state’s tourism industry and on election preparations.

“Raymond also attended the meeting as the party’s Pensiangan chief,” she added. — Bernama