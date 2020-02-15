Education Ministry introduces integrated application portal for SPM leavers to register for 2020/2021 intake

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching speaks to reporters at an event at SJKC Bercham in Ipoh October 2, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

JOHOR BARU, Feb 15 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Department of Higher Education (JPT) have introduced a new integrated portal MyUPU, for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) school leavers to apply for admission to study at Higher Education Institutions (IPT) and Public Skills Training Institutes (ILKA) for the 2020/2021 academic year.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said the single application portal would give more SPM school leavers the opportunity to further their studies at degree, diploma and certificate levels while avoiding overlap of offers.

“This year we merged them together and used a single window for all IPT and ILKA placements as our aim is to prevent occurence of overlapping university offers.

“We do not want some students getting two or three offers as what had happened in previous years which left 10,000 places unfilled. So it is hoped that through MyUPU, we will be able to maximise student placement,” she told reporters after launching the 2020 Jom Masuk IPT programme at Persada Johor International Convention Centre here today.

Also present were Johor Education, Health and Human Resource Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hasan, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Ir Dr Wahid Omar as well as 100 exhibitors from public and private universities.

Teo said 135,000 places were available for students this year and it is hoped that all the places would be taken up.

Meanwhile on the Jom Masuk IPT programme which will run from today until March 29, she said MOE had targeted 230,000 visitors at eight locations nationwide including 20,000 at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre.

According to Teo, after Johor, the programme would be held in Pahang followed by Kedah, Sabah, Perak, Terengganu, Sarawak and Selangor.

“The programme is aimed at promoting and disseminating information on higher education opportunities offered by IPT, Institute of Teacher Education (IPG), Matriculation colleges, Polytechnic and Community colleges and ILKA,” she said.

She said the programme was organised to coincide with the opening of application for admission to public universities beginning from February 24 to March 31 for SPM certificate holders and February 24 to April 7 for Higher School Certificate (STPM) certificate holders. — Bernama