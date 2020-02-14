Taman Desa condo developer confirms slab collapse, says cause under investigation

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue personnel are pictured at the site of the partially collapsed condominium project in Taman Desa February 14, 2020.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — The developer of The Address condominium project in Taman Desa, Kuala Lumpur has confirmed the giving way of a structure during construction work earlier today.

In a statement on The Address' official Facebook page, Maxim Holdings management confirmed the incident while also seeking to assure those who had purchased units in the condominium project.

"Dear valued purchasers and concerned parties,

"We note your concern on the giving way of The Address 2 swimming pool slab (6th floor) during concrete casting as occurred this afternoon. Whilst we acknowledged the occurrence of the incident we must emphasis that the cause of the same is being investigated.

"We assure you that we are committed to ensuring the highest of building standard and the integrity of the development is of prime importance. We will spare no effort in ensuring our obligations under the SPA are fulfilled fully. Please have our assurance on that," it said in the statement.

The project's management team also said it will be providing updates in the coming days, and advised those with concerns or queries to seek clarification from the company's staff.

The statement did not touch on reports of several individuals who were believed to be injured in the incident.

