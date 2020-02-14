Health minister announces four more clear of Covid-19, can go home today

Dzulkefly announced that the quartet, who were the first, second, third and fifth cases to be diagnosed with the coronavirus were discharged from hospital. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — It’s a sweet Valentine for four Covid-19 patients who were given the all-clear sign and allowed to go home today.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad announced that the quartet, who were the first, second, third and fifth cases to be diagnosed with the coronavirus were discharged from hospital.

“AlhamdulilLah! Four individuals infected with COVID-19 which are cases 1, 2, 3 and five are allowed to go home today,” he posted on his social media accounts, thanking hospital staff under his ministry.

Malaysia has so far recorded 19 cases of the novel cononavirus.

Counting three patients who had been discharged previously, Malaysia’s total number of fully recovered Covid-19 cases number seven, leaving 12 more under medical treatment to date.

The first three Malaysian cases were announced on January 24 and involved a 66-year-old woman and her two grandchildren, who were part of a group of eight people who came into direct contact with the first positive case reported in Singapore.

The elderly woman was the first to be found positive for Covid-19, with her two grandsons aged 11 and two were later found positive as well, which made them the second and third cases respectively.

The woman’s 36-year-old daughter-in-law was subsequently tested positive and classified as case five.

All four are from China and were treated at Hospital Sungai Buloh.

Earlier today, The Star reported Chinese ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian said the four were part of a large family and that two other members, the grandfather and a father had also contracted the virus but were diagnosed and treated in Singapore instead.