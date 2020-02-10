AmBank allows customers affected by coronovirus to defer loan repayments

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — AmBank Group is offering temporary deferment or restructuring of installment repayments for its individual and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers in the wake of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak.



In a statement today, AmBank said affected customers may approach the bank, which will then evaluate and consider offering them temporary deferment or restructuring of instalment repayments.



Group chief executive officer Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir said as a caring bank, AmBank is sympathetic towards the plight of its customers, particularly individuals and SMEs affected by the 2019-nCoV.



“AmBank is committed to assisting them during this trying time,” he added.



Meanwhile, the group’s insurance and takaful arms — AmMetLife and AmMetLife Takaful — have introduced supportive financial relief to assist policy owners.



Both companies will cover hospital admissions due to the 2019-nCoV, treatment for which the Ministry of Health currently requires to be undertaken at designated government hospitals.



For further information or assistance, customers may call 03-2178 8888 or email the bank at [email protected] or visit its nearest branch. — Bernama