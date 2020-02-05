Decision on Petronas’ application for stay of suit hearing on Feb 11

Petronas, through its lead counsel, Datuk Malik Imtiaz Sarwar sought for a stay of proceedings pending their appeal to the Court of Appeal over Chin’s decision on January 23 to dismiss the company’s request for his recusal from hearing the suit. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Feb 5 — A High Court here fixed February 11 to deliver its decision on the application by Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) for a stay of proceedings of a lawsuit filed by Sarawak Comptroller of State Sales Tax (SST) and the state government against them.

Judicial Commissioner Christopher Chin made the decision after hearing the submissions from counsels of the parties involved in his chamber today.

Petronas, through its lead counsel, Datuk Malik Imtiaz Sarwar sought for a stay of proceedings pending their appeal to the Court of Appeal over Chin’s decision on January 23 to dismiss the company’s request for his recusal from hearing the suit.

The Sarawak Comptroller of SST and the state government filed a writ of summons and statement of claim on November 21 against Petronas for the recovery of SST owed by the company to the state.

Meanwhile, another High Court here yesterday had set March 13 to deliver its decision on a separate application made by Petronas for a judicial review to declare the Sarawak SST imposed on them as null and void. — Bernama