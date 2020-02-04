Bersatu forges cooperation with Pakistani PM’s party Tehreek-e-Insaf, says sec-gen

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya said the party signed a memorandum of understanding with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to forge cooperation in various fields. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 4 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to forge cooperation in various fields.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya said the collaboration will enable the two new ruling political parties to share ideas and exchange views.

“Bersatu wants to establish cordial relations with all political parties around the world,” he told reporters here.

Marzuki signed for Bersatu while PTI vice-president Shah Mehmood Qureshi signed for PTI. The signing was witnessed by Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The signing ceremony was held after Dr Mahathir hosted a luncheon for Imran Khan who arrived last night for a two-day working visit to Malaysia.

Marzuki said the two parties are drawing up programmes to be carried out jointly and that they will move forward more vigorously after the upcoming Bersatu elections.

He said that among others, the parties will strive to maintain high-level contacts and visits in furtherance of bilateral relations and hold discussions on issues of common interest.

They will also encourage and promote social exchange and cooperation between civil society organisations as well as youth and women’s organisations for the purpose of developing stronger bilateral ties, he said. — Bernama