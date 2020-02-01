Zero tolerance for workplace violence, says Malaysian Medical Association

MMA president Dr N. Ganabaskaran in a statement today expressed the need for the Health Ministry (MOH) to come up with not only guidelines but a training module on workplace violence for the MOH staff. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has urged the government to commit to zero tolerance for workplace violence due to the recent scenario that happened at a hospital in Sungai Petani, Kedah where a medical officer was assaulted by a group of men.

Its president, Dr N. Ganabaskaran, in a statement today expressed the need for the Health Ministry (MOH) to come up with not only guidelines but a training module on workplace violence for the MOH staff.

“We (MMA) urge that the relevant authorities tighten the security at all hospitals and simultaneously look into the prevention of further violence towards doctors.

“MMA proposes, among the measures, that the government look into a 24-hour police presence at all government hospitals similar to security at a number of other ministries and government departments,” according to the statement.

Dr Ganabaskaran believed such incidents will increase occupational stress and reduce enthusiasm at work, resulting in poorer treatment outcomes.

On Thursday, it was reported that a doctor at a hospital in Sungai Petani, Kedah, had suffered multiple injuries after he was beaten up by a group of men, alleged to be out of jealousy over a woman. — Bernama