DBKL to offer special traffic compound rates from Feb 1

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will be offering special traffic compound rates as low as RM15 for motorcycles, cars and heavy vehicles from February 1- March 3 in conjunction with Federal Territory Day.

The public may check and settle outstanding fines at all DBKL payment counters and Pos Malaysia branches, via the mobile integrated service (MOBIS) app available at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, or through www.myeg.com.my.

DBKL corporate planning department director, Khairul Azmir Ahmad, said the special rates are to allow people to pay their overdue traffic fines to avoid being blacklisted.

“The offer doesn’t include traffic violations that have reached the court and isn’t extended to offenders who have been blacklisted and are wanted on warrant,” he said in a statement today.

He said DBKL has taken 107,547 cases to court and till December 31, 2019, a total 4,914 cases have been blacklisted by the Road Transport Department (JPJ). — Bernama