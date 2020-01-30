Only 56 flood victims left in two relief centres in Johor, says state official

An afternoon rain that lasted late into the night caused floods in several urban areas of Johor yesterday. — Picture via Facebook/TheJohorDT

JOHOR BARU, Jan 30 — The number of flood victims in the state has decreased, with only 56 victims from 13 families still being housed in two temporary flood relief centres in Kulai and Pontian districts as of today.

Johor Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said 56 victims from the two districts were placed in the centres due to flash floods caused by yesterday’s rain.

“The two centres are at the Saleng New Village community hall in Kulai and SK Sri Bunian in Pontian.

“Meanwhile, the two other centres that have been closed are at SK Jubli Intan in Renggam and the Kampung Batu 10 community hall in Johor Baru,” said Tan in a statement today.

Yesterday, several government agencies were involved in assisting flood-inundated areas in the state following a continuous downpour.

The police, marine police, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, Department of Irrigation and Drainage, Social Welfare Department, Meteorological Department, city and district councils, Health Department, People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) and village heads assisted victims in the flooded areas.

A total of 211 victims from 58 families were evacuated to temporary flood relief centres.

The heavy afternoon downpour that lasted late into the night caused floodwaters to rise in several urban areas of Johor.

Last month, Johor recorded almost 4,000 flood victims from seven districts who were displaced due to prolonged heavy rain brought on by the year-end monsoon season.