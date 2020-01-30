Home minister: Police to receive 200 new MPVs this year

General view of the 212th Police Day Parade at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) is set to receive 200 mobile patrol vehicles (MPV) this year to ensure its logistical needs keep up with modernisation in its efforts to boost national security.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the new MPVs will gradually replace the current batch, which he said had become inadequate and were outdated assets.

“Most assets such as the MPV, they get old and after certain years, needs change. About 200 new MPV has been approved and will be given to police, of course, that is a good move and police will need more funds to replace all assets,” he told a media conference in Bukit Aman here today.

Muhyiddin also said that the government will continue its effort to ensure public safety in the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) area, with the possibility of using drones to monitor the boundaries.

“We need to discuss how to control long and extended borderlines including maritime borders. When we have done a proper study, we will forward the idea of using drones to the government,” he said, adding that ESSCom also needs new assets to patrol areas under its jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said the government will also give priority on police welfare matters, such as the refurbishment of staff quarters and police stations as they (police force) have taken added responsibilities of late. — Bernama