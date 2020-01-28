Viral Facebook post, messages on suspected coronavirus cases in Pahang not true, says state health director

Travellers being screened by Health Ministry officials at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport January 23, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/ Noor Hisham Abdullah

KUANTAN, Jan 28 ― Pahang health director Datuk Dr Bahari Awang Ngah today confirmed that there is no case of infection of the new 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) recorded in any hospital in the state so far.

He said the allegation that went viral on Facebook, allegedly posted by the administrator of Kuantan City’s page, claiming that there had been a positive case of the 2019-nCoV at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) Hospital here, is not true.

“Our investigation found that the patient is a Malaysian citizen receiving treatment for a normal coronavirus infection. The patient had also not travelled to Wuhan or China within the last 14 days before falling sick,” he said in a statement here today.

Dr Bahari said all tests on the patient was done at the Institute for Medical Research and the National Public Health Laboratory.

“The administrator of Kuantan City’s Facebook page has also apologised for uploading the status which caused unnecessary confusion among its followers,” he said. ― Bernama