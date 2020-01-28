IGP: I have my own ways of doing things, will reunite Indira Gandhi and her daughter

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador today said he has his own way when it comes to ensuring that the police locate Indira Gandhi’s daughter and stressed that he does not need to publicise how it will be done. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador today said he has his own way when it comes to ensuring that the police locate Indira Gandhi’s daughter and stressed that he does not need to publicise how it will be done.

Hamid said handling a case that is seven years long is not easy and he wants a happy ending by tracking Indira’s daughter, Prasana Diksa, and returning her to her mother.

“I want to see a happy ending occur as being apart is not good for anyone. I have my own ways of achieving such a goal, but I don’t publicise it,” Abdul Hamid was quoted saying in The Star.

Indira’s husband and fugitive, Muslim convert Muhammad Ridhuan Abdullah, had taken the couple’s daughter, Prasana, in 2009 when she was just 11 months old shortly after converting to Islam. He had also converted their three children to Islam without Indira’s knowledge.

After a protracted court battle, the Federal Court ruled in January 2018 that the unilateral conversions of Indira’s children were unlawful.

However, the police have yet to recover Prasana and return her to Indira despite the decision and a previous mandamus order she secured compelling the inspector-general of police to execute the recovery.

A task force was formed under former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi in April 2019 to locate Prasana but till now there have been no updates.

Indira is now suing Abdul Hamid for RM100 million after the latter still failed to locate and return her daughter.

Led by chairman of Indira Gandhi Action Team (Ingat), Arun Dorasamy, the Hindu mother’s legal representative will be filing civil and committal suit proceedings against the IGP for ignoring the Ipoh High Court’s June 2014 and Federal Court’s January 2019, judgment where it compelled the police to recover Indira’s daughter, Prasana Diksa.

Arun also said they will file the civil suit, seeking RM100 million in damages for emotional distress caused by police inaction to locate her daughter, among other grievances, in early February. The committal suit would also be filed within the same month.

Asked on Indira Gandhi’s legal team’s pending action against him, the IGP said he would see what form of action her side is intending on taking.

“We will evaluate their action first before responding further,” Abdul Hamid said.