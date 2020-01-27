Penang free of coronavirus, stop spreading fake news, says state exco

Penang health executive councillor Dr Afif Bahardin said there have been no 2019 novel coronavirus cases reported in Penang so far. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 27 — There have been no 2019 novel coronavirus cases reported in Penang so far, the state government confirmed today.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industries, Rural Development and Health Committee chairman Dr Afif Bahardin said a viral Whatsapp message that two individuals had been warded at the Seberang Jaya hospital on suspicion of contracting the virus was untrue.

The Penang Health Department has not recorded any cases, suspected or otherwise, Dr Afif said.

“A Whatsapp message has been circulating about two individuals back from holidays in Thailand warded in the Seberang Jaya hospital (HSJ) for suspected coronavirus. The State Health Department has confirmed this to be not true. In fact, there have been no cases at all so far in Penang,” Dr Afifi said in a statement today.

He urged the public not to spread unverified information capable of creating panic and worry.

Meanwhile, State Welfare, Caring Society, and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh also denied social media talk that a five-year-old child who had returned from a trip to Henan, China on January 20 had contracted the virus.

Phee said he personally visited her at home in Sungai Puyu following her recovery from a bout of fever in HSJ. — Bernama