Police say Op Selamat 16 records 15 fatalities as of yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Police have recorded 138 deaths in 127 road crashes during the nine days of Op Selamat 16/2020 carried out since last January 18 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement director Datuk Azisman Alias said 94 of the fatalities were motorcyclists and pillion riders.

He said Selangor recorded the highest number of fatalities, at 24, followed by Johor (16), Sarawak (16) and Kedah (13).

A total of 14,087 road crashes were recorded nationwide, with 4,089 of them in Selangor, followed by Johor (2,194), Kuala Lumpur (1,616) and Penang (1,147),” he said in a statement issued today.

During the period, a total of 233,454 summonses were issued, with 146,008 of them for offences, including using handphone while driving, beating traffic light, speeding, driving on emergency lane and overtaking on double line.

Ops Selamat 16/2020 will be held until February 1. — Bernama