Malaysia Airports steps up health screenings at international entry points

Travellers being screened by Health Ministry officials at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport January 23, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/ Noor Hisham Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Malaysia Airports Berhad has taken extra measures to screen international passengers at its gateway airports across the nation including thermal screenings in light of the Coronavirus outbreak originating in Wuhan, China.

In a press statement today, it said that it is working closely with the Health Ministry as well as the relevant agencies and airlines to minimise the risk of exposure to everyone, particularly the passengers and staff working at the terminals.

“One of the measures taken by the MOH and supported by Malaysia Airports is the carrying out of thermal screening for arriving passengers and flight crews from China.

“We have allocated special medical bays for quarantine purposes at the arrival gates to cater to any passengers who are exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

“Apart from that, we have reassigned the arrival gates for the incoming flights from China to be nearer to the medical bay to expedite the quarantine procedure and minimise the risk of exposure to a wider crowd,” said the statement.

Its airline partners are also making the necessary announcement to passengers on board their aircrafts and is distributing the Health Alert Cards (HAC) issued by MOH so passengers can declare their current state of health.

Those found of having a fever, cough or breathing difficulties will be taken to the nearest hospital upon arrival.

The cards are also distributed at immigration counters.

“Malaysia Airports would like to remind the traveling public to be safe and responsible by wearing a mask at all times and to use hand sanitiser to maintain maximum hygiene during this outbreak,” the statement said.