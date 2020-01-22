Shafie says responsible for Kimanis loss

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal addresses a youth gathering in Bongawan January 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 22 — Parti Warisan Sabah’s defeat in the recent Kimanis by-election is the party's responsibility, said president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Shafie said that no one else should be blamed for the loss, including national parties and leaders.

“This is our responsibility. We are responsible for it, no one else. We campaigned and we were there on the ground,” he said during a press conference where he announced that the state government had decided to scrap the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS).

“Cannot blame Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, he wasn’t here. He didn’t campaign here this time,” said Shafie.

He said the people of Kimanis had made its voice heard when it chose to elect the Barisan Nasional’s candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin instead of Warisan’s Datuk Karim Bujang.

Alamin polled 12,706 to Karim’s 10,677, giving Alamin a 2,029 majority.

“Any decision made by voters, I accept. I am the party president and I am responsible for it,” he said.

Shafie was commenting on news reports linking Dr Mahathir to Warisan’s defeat in Kimanis last weekend.

DAP Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh had yesterday said that Dr Mahathir must take responsibility for Pakatan Harapan's defeat in five by-elections, including in Kimanis, for the erosion of support.

Ramkarpal said the prime minister's statement that he is willing to work with former foes also does not bode well for Harapan.