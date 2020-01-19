Matta steps up ecotourism promotion to woo more Chinese tourists

China tourists' love of outdoor activities will be a focus in the coming promotions. Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents will increase ecotourism promotion activities to draw more tourists especially from China to the country.

Matta president Datuk Tan Kok Liang said this was because Chinese tourists nowadays were more likely to choose an ecotourism destination rather than a shopping destination.

He said this was also in line with the 15-day visa exemption granted to tourists from China and India over a one-year period.

“Chinese tourists love outdoor activities in rural areas that have a variety of attractions including diving and street food. They also love to stay in the village to enjoy the rural life, especially those who love to make videos,” he told reporters after attending the Cultural and Tourism Promotion Seminar here today.

Tan said Matta had been working closely with the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry in attracting foreign tourists, and was equally optimistic of the ministry’s goal of attracting four million tourists from China this year. — Bernama