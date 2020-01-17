Mitra: RM5.4m aid for B40 Indians to buy basic food

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Senator P. Waytha Moorthy said the head of each household would get RM150 a month for 12 months, and the aid would be credited directly into the existing e-wallet of the identity card of the recipients. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) has allocated RM5.4 million under the Akshaya Patra aid programme for 3,000 recipients in the B40 group to buy basic food necessities.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (National Unity and Social Wellbeing) Senator P. Waytha Moorthy said the head of each household would get RM150 a month for 12 months, and the aid would be credited directly into the existing e-wallet of the identity card of the recipients.

“It is a temporary programme to bring relief to them so that after this they can think of other ways to improve their socio-economic status,” he told reporters after launching the programme here tonight.

He said they can use their identity card to make cashless purchases at selected supermarkets like Mydin, TF Valuemart, EconSave, Giant, Tesco and Speedmart99.

The programme will be jointly conducted with Yayasan MyKasih and eligible households will be identified through the eKasih system, Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department for the benefit of the Indian community in several states, including Selangor, Johor, Kedah and Pahang. — Bernama