Putrajaya appoints Tok Pa as Teraju head

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Former International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed has been appointed as chairman of the Leading Bumiputera Agenda Unit (Teraju) under the Prime Minister’s Office, for a period of two years.

His appointment was announced by Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who said Mustapa was chosen due to his wide experience in economics, finance, education, and trade.

“He also served as Agriculture and Agro-based Industry from 2008 to 2009, Higher Education Minister from 2006 to 2008, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office from 2004 to 2006, Finance Minister II from 1998 to 1999, Entrepreneurial Development Minister from 1995 to 1999, and Deputy Finance Minister from 1993 to 1995,” he said in a statement.

Azmin expressed his confidence in Mustapa spearheading the Bumiputera economic agenda for the next two years, in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

“Under this new leadership, I am certain continuous effort will be made by Teraju to improve Bumiputera competitiveness, as well as strengthening its position in the national economy.

“Along with its economic role, Teraju has a big part to play in guaranteeing Bumiputera quality of life and further increasing it to a higher level,” he said.

Prior to this, Mustapa was one of two candidates tipped to become the next Education Minister, following former incumbent Maszlee Malik’s resignation on January 2.

However Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad later announced he will be filling the position as interim Education Minister while a suitable candidate is still being decided upon.