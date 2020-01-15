Choose Warisan for continued development, Anwar urges Kimanis voters

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a ceramah held in conjunction with the Kimanis by-election at Kampung Pimping in Membakut January 14, 2020. — Bernama pic

KIMANIS, Jan 15 — Kimanis residents were urged yesterday to give Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate Datuk Karim Bujang the mandate in the January 18 parliamentary by-election, to ensure the continuity of development programmes planned for the area.

In making this call yesterday, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said voters should choose a representative of the governing party as it would be able to fulfil their needs and aspirations, while providing improved road infrastructure and addressing price instability of commodities.

“This is the time for us to make the decision which can benefit our fate and future,” he said during a get-together with rubber smallholders here.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew who is also Sabah PKR chairman, and Agriculture and Food Industry assistant minister Daud Yusof, who is also the assemblyman for Bongawan, were present. – Bernama