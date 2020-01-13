Seven-year-old Johor girl dies due to influenza-like illness

Nur Dinie was treated at the Intensive Care Unit of the Sultanah Aminah Hospital due to suspected influenza. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Jan 13 — Seven-year old Nur Dinie Damia Muhammad Noor Ain, who was treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) due to suspected influenza, has died due to complications at 10.41pm tonight.

The Year One pupil is believed to be the first victim who died due to influenza-like illness in Malaysia.

Nur Dinie Damia's father, Muhammad Noor Ain, 38, shared the news of her passing to reporters and also asked the public to pray for his youngest child.

It was learnt that the health authorities will take blood samples to further investigate her death.

Earlier, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal had also visited the victim who was in critical condition at the pediatric ward, at about 4.50pm.

He said that the victim has been found negative of influenza after a PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test was conducted.