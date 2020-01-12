89 Johor schoolchildren infected by influenza

File picture of students on the first day of school. A total of 89 schoolchildren in Johor have been infected by influenza as of 1.30pm today. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, Jan 12 — A total of 89 schoolchildren in Johor have been infected by influenza as of 1.30pm today.

According to Johor Education Department director Azman Adnan, Johor Bahru had the highest number of victims with 56 cases, followed by Kulai with 15, Tangkak (six), Kluang (five), Muar (five) and one in Batu Pahat and Pontian.

He said data from government and private health centres showed that these comprised pre-school, primary and secondary children.

However, he said, so far, no classes or schools have been closed down.

“Schools are operating as usual. When there are one or two cases, the school’s standard operating procedure applies, which means cleansing the classroom with dettol,” he said.

However, he added, when there are more cases, the relevant health office will decide to close down the classes or schools.

“So far, this has not been necessary in Johor,” Azman said in a statement today.

He said the Johor Health Department had taken early measures to tackle the problem and is in constant contact with the health offices.

Azman said the schools are equipped with screening apparatus to detect students who have fever, and they have also been advised to clean the classes with Dettol.

He said students or anyone else with symptoms of influenza are also not allowed in the school.

“They will be required to go home and seek treatment at the nearest clinic or hospital,” he said, adding that while in the school, they will be quarantined in a special room or the sick bay.

“Similarly, students staying in the hostels will also be quarantined until they recover,” he said. — Bernama